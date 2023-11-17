ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sushi by Bou, a Japanese speakeasy, has set its opening date in Albany. The restaurant is set to open on Friday, December 1.

Sushi by Bou will be located at 42 Howard Street in the former Speakeasy 518 space below City Beer Hall. It’ll be open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The Albany location has a prohibition/roaring 20s theme with a sushi counter and bar. The restaurant features an omakase dining experience, meaning the chef prepares a one-hour 12-course or 17-course sushi dinner for you. The meal is paired with craft cocktails, sake, beer, wine or another drink.

Sushi is only available at the sushi counter, buy drinks can be enjoyed in the booths, tables, and lounge seating. Guests drinking cocktails in the lounge can also discover a secret food menu from The City Beer Hall.

The sushi chain has other locations in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and South Florida. You can make reservations on the OpenTable website. You can view special promotions for the Albany restaurant, such as a free bottle of sake, on the Sushi by Bou website.