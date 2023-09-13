ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UMI Sushi & Seafood Buffet is opening up a new restaurant in Colonie. The franchise location will be at 1614 Central Avenue in the former 9 Spices Indian Cuisine & Bar space.

This location will be run by Larry Weng, who recently opened a franchise location of Ji Bei Chuan Rice Noodles & Ramen on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Weng also owns Union Seafood, which has locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy.

The UMI menu includes seafood, sushi, ramen, hibachi, streak, ribs, desserts, and more. Specific seafood options include grilled lobster, snow crab, oysters, clams, jumbo shrimp, prawns, mussels, cod, flounder, and salmon.

“UMI Premium Sushi & Seafood Buffet is set to open its doors soon, and as the countdown begins, the team extends heartfelt gratitude for the community’s unwavering support,” said a spokesperson for UMI. “The enthusiasm and anticipation of patrons have fueled UMI’s dedication to perfecting every aspect of the dining experience, ensuring an unparalleled culinary journey that will linger in the memories of all who partake.”

UMI in Colonie is projected to open in about six months, which would be around March or April 2024. The chain has other locations in Queens Village and Brooklyn in New York, as well as in Florida, Delaware, New Jersey, and Maine.