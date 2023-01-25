TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Superior Merchandise Company (SM CO) will be closing its physical doors in April says owners Felicity and Mike in an Instagram post on January 25. The pair explain although they’re closing physically, they will be present on Instagram and online as their business ventures change.

Open since 2015, Superior Merchandise Company created a space for people to stop in a get a cup of coffee along with shining light on artists, musicians, farmers, makers, chefs, and friends. SM CO owners explain in their post that they’ll be focusing on “building something better from the ground up,” hinting that their sister brand, Touchy Coffee, will be a part of that. The reality of rising costs affects the shop, causing the owners to take a step back and reflect on how they want to continue. The pair also explained they’re looking to start a family while finding a more sustainable way to do business.

As the SM CO owners spend time figuring out how to transition digitally, they sadly report the last day of service will be April 2. Along with the bitter news, Felicity and Mike also thanked their customers and the community they’ve worked with over the past eight years.