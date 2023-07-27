GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vine Street in Gloversville has been renamed Palace Way in honor of the Palace Diner. The change was approved during a Gloversville Common Council meeting on July 25.

The Palace Diner is celebrating its 100th anniversary on August 23. The diner first opened in 1923 in a Jerry O’Mahony Dining Car. The car was transported from New Jersey to Fonda to 62 South Main Street, where it has been ever since.

There are only about 20 O’Mahony Dining Cars still in existence. The diner had gone through some ownership changes over the years and is currently owned by the Sena family.

Vine Street is a small one-way street that runs adjacent to the Palace. The diner is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon. You can view the menu on The Palace Diner website.