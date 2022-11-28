COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday morning, local officials will join business owner Glory-Anne Jones for the opening of her tea business; Chocolate is Self-Care. The new storefront at 159 Remsen Street will be home to a team room, which doubles as a production facility during the day.

“Tea is a warming of the soul, a time to stop and take stock and be warmed as the tea passes your heart,” said Jones. Jones’ flagship tea blend is a proprietary chocolate tea, made in part with hulls of cacao beans. In addition to chocolate teas, Jones offers an Ayurvedic blend based on traditional Indian medicine. For more information on products, click here.

The tea room will be open on Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m. Customers will be able to indulge in tea and cake, and boba tea during the month of December.

Customers will also be able to book the space for groups of up to 20 people for children’s tea parties, baby showers, and other gatherings. Jones plans to hold many events in the future including a book club, poetry readings, and tea blending classes. On December 16, the tea room will host a Macramé Christmas Tree Ornament-making class, served with boba tea.