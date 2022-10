GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starbucks is opening a new shop in Glenmont Plaza at 392 Feura Bush Road. According to a Starbucks spokesperson, the location is set to open in spring 2023.

This will be Starbucks’ first standalone store in Glenmont. The company’s other Glenmont location is inside Price Chopper at 329 Glenmont Road.

This location will have 30 employees and a drive-thru, said the Starbucks spokesperson. HomeGoods, a home decor store, is also set to open in Glenmont Plaza on October 29.