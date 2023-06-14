Starbucks is set to open at Rivers Casino in the late fall (photo courtesy: Rivers)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starbucks is set to open inside Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady. The shop will be located near the Event Center between the entrance to the gaming floor and The Landing Hotel.

Construction on the store is set to begin soon. According to Rivers, this will be the closest Starbucks to downtown Schenectady in the area.

“At Rivers, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the property by bringing in new and exciting amenities,” said Rivers General Manager Joe Lodise. “Starbucks is a perfect complement to our current food and beverage offerings and, with its location outside of the casino gaming floor, will be accessible to guests of all ages, eventgoers, and our team members.”

The 1500-square-foot Starbucks will be offering a complete menu including coffee, hot teas, blended drinks, smoothies, pastries, sandwiches, and grab-and-go snacks. The shop will have mobile ordering and the casino expects to hire 15 new employees to staff it.

The new Starbucks is expected to open in the late fall. The shop is scheduled to be open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.