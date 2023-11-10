SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starbucks is getting ready to open in Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady. The coffee shop is having its grand opening on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m.

The new Starbucks is located near the Event Center between the entrance to the gaming floor and The Landing Hotel. According to Rivers, this will be the closest Starbucks to downtown Schenectady in the area.

“At Rivers, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the property by bringing in new and exciting amenities,” said Rivers General Manager Joe Lodise. “Starbucks is a perfect complement to our current food and beverage offerings and, with its location outside of the casino gaming floor, will be accessible to guests of all ages, eventgoers, and our team members.”

The 1500-square-foot Starbucks will be offering a complete menu including coffee, hot teas, blended drinks, smoothies, pastries, sandwiches, and grab-and-go snacks. The shop will also have mobile ordering.

The shop will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. This Starbucks location is still hiring. if interested, you can apply on the Rivers website.