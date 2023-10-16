SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After being closed for over two years, the Starbucks at 351 Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs has set its reopening timeline. According to a sign in the window, the shop will be reopening in the spring of 2024.

This Starbucks location has been closed since 2021. Being the only standalone Starbucks in Saratoga Springs, some wondered if, or when, the location would be reopening.

When NEWS10 reached out to Starbucks in June 2022, we were told the location was not permanently closed but was undergoing some renovations. At that time, Starbucks did not give an estimated time of reopening.

Since that article was published, NEWS10 has reached out numerous times to the Starbucks Press team for updates on the downtown Saratoga Springs shop. We have still not received a response.

