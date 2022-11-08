Spill’n the Beans Coffeehouse & Bistro permanently closed by the end of October

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stacks Espresso Bar is moving into the former Spill’n the Beans Coffeehouse & Bistro space at 13 3rd Street in Troy. Stacks currently has two locations on Lark Street and Broadway in Albany.

Stacks merged with Sweet Sue’s, a bakery in Troy, in August 2021. According to Stacks’ Executive Assistant Lila Detor, CEO Sue Dunkel always wanted to open another shop in Troy after the successful merger.

“When the opportunity to take over an already established location in the heart of downtown presented itself, it was a no-brainer — we just had to jump,” said Detor.

Stacks plans to demo and redesign the existing space. They’ll be adding an event space, along with a dinner menu including wine, beer, and cider.

Spill’n the Beans officially closed its doors at the end of October after 19 years. Owner Rudy Bravo attributed the closure to pandemic-related food costs and labor shortages.

Stacks previously had a location in River Street Market in Troy, as well as a location in Newton, Massachusetts, but both closed in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stacks is planning to open this new Troy location in spring 2023.