COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stacks Espresso Bar is opening its fourth location in the Pioneer Bank building at 652 Albany Shaker Road. Stacks is going into the former Wired Coffee space, which closed on August 12.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stacks to Pioneer Plaza,” said Tom Amell, Pioneer President & CEO. “As a local institution, we understand the importance of supporting Capital Region businesses, and Stacks – being a client of Pioneer with a stellar reputation – stood out as a perfect partner to occupy this space.”

Stacks will have its full menu at this location including espresso, tea, and coffee, bagels, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more. You can view the menu on the Stacks website.

“Stacks Espresso Bar’s new Pioneer Plaza location is an exciting milestone that brings together our love for coffee, hospitality, and food with Pioneer’s renowned setting,” said Sue Dunckel, Stacks Espresso Bar CEO. “This expansion signifies a unique and collaborative opportunity for Stacks to showcase our quality, community, and creativity like never before.”

The space will be going through some minor repairs and improvements over the next few weeks. Stacks expects to open this location soon after Labor Day weekend.

The anticipated hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Stacks has other locations on Lark Street in Albany, Broadway in Albany, and 3rd Street in Troy.