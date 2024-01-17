SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Louis Lazzanarro, who also owns Nové Italian Restaurant in Wilton, is set to buy Sperry’s Restaurant at 30 1/2 Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs. He told NEWS10 that the sale should be finalized in the next 10 days.

Sperry’s has been a staple in the Saratoga Springs community since 1932. The restaurant closed in March 2023 after almost 14 years of ownership under Scott and Julie Johnson.

Lazzanarro also owns the underdeveloped lot right next to Sperry’s where he’s looking to build a hotel. Once the hotel plans get approved, he hopes to incorporate it with the existing Sperry’s building.

“I’m planning to keep the restaurant as Sperry’s,” said Lazzanarro. “It’ll just be revamped. There’s no sense trying to change the name.”

Sperry’s won’t be changing much, said Lazzanarro, but he’ll be redesigning the interior a little bit to match the hotel. He said the menu with also be similar to what it was before.

Lazzanarro said he wants the reopening of Sperry’s to coincide with the opening of the hotel. After submittals, approvals, redesigns, construction, and everything else, both Sperry’s and the hotel should be open in about two years as long as everything goes smoothly, he said.

In addition to owning Nové, Lazzanarro owns a few racing thoroughbreds and spends his summers in Saratoga Springs. He said he’s been going to the Saratoga Race Course since he was 11 years old.

“It’s a great, beautiful city and I see it growing,” said Lazzanarro. “I want to be a part of that.”