SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sperry’s Restaurant, a staple in Saratoga Springs since 1932, is closed until further notice. When calling the restaurant, a voicemail says this in full:

Hello and thanks for calling Sperry’s. The restaurant, as it has been for the past 12 years, is closed until further notice. We are currently in the sales process and hope to be able to share good news about a reopening under new ownership. Please accept our apologies and humble thanks throughout decades of successful operations. We will be setting up an email address for those that have concerns or questions regarding the situation. Please bear with us with patience throughout our transition. Thank you so much for calling.

According to its Facebook page, Sperry’s participated in Saratoga County Restaurant Week from March 22 to March 25, although the event runs through March 30. The Facebook page now says the restaurant is temporary closed under the hours tab and the hours on the Sperry’s website says closed for each day.

There are also no reservations available for the restaurant on OpenTable. Sperry’s is located at 30 1/2 Caroline Street. Stick with NEWS10 for any updates on the restaurant’s reopening.