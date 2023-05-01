SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Coat Room, a “speakeasy-style” restaurant and bar, is set to open in Saratoga Springs. Designed and constructed by Phinney Design Group, the restaurant will be located inside 385 Broadway.

According to a Phinney Design Group Facebook post, The Coat Room will “focus on unique and delicious cocktails working with one of the most respected mixologists in upstate New York.” The menu will include charcuterie, small plates, salads, flatbreads and signature entrees, as well as cocktails and other beverages.

“As you step into the Coat Room, you will get a peak of the walnut, brass, black steel, saddle leather and lush fabrics and wall coverings,” said the design group. “But it’s not until you walk through the coats that you will experience the full grandeur of the space.”

The Coat Room will celebrate the history of the United States Hotel, said Phinney Design Group, which was once the largest hotels in the U.S. and is where the building at 385 Broadway now stands.

The restaurant in currently hiring a mixologist, chef/kitchen manager, head bartender, and front of house manager. If interested, you can apply on the Indeed website.

According to the job postings, The Coat Room will have a buffet-style continental breakfast daily with a brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The bar may stay open later but not past 1 a.m., said the job postings.

Phinney Design Group has not yet provided NEWS10 with a comment about the project. An opening date for The Coat Room has not yet been announced.