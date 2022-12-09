SCHENCTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Taste of Schenectady, a new restaurant, Caribe Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar, will be opening soon in Schenectady. The family-owned business is excited to extend its cuisine past they’re already successful Crane Street location, Mami’s Spanish Restaurant.

Taste of Schenectady was able to give background on the Fabian family. Altagracia (Sanchez), her husband, Benedicto “Pure” Fabian, and their family emigrated to the U.S. from Venezuela, South America, and opened Mami’s in 2003. The family soon relocated to Schenectady where they opened Mami’s on Crane Street in 2008. The Caribbean, Spanish and American-style ready-to-eat foods became a well-known spot and was taken over by Mami and Pure’s sons in the last few years.

Taste of Schenectady was able to get a sneak peak of the new restaurant and bar the Fabian sons are working on opening up. Fermin Fabian informs Taste of Schenectady that Caribe Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar will be located next door to Broadway Joe’s Pizza & Subs with off-street parking in the back of the restaurant. The family intends to keep Mami’s open just for take-out and offer causal sit-down dining at Caribe.

Taste of Schenectady reports the new restaurant features flat screens, entertainment centers, exotic decor, full-scale kitchen, cocktail lounge and much more. The Fabian family are working hard to create their Caribbean vision.