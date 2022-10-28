BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. Husband and wife duo Leigh Rathner and Cindy Rosenberg plan to open the shop in February.

Rathner and Rosenburg officially started the company in May 2021 after moving to Saratoga Springs from Los Angeles. Rathner was a cameraman in Hollywood, but when COVID-19 hit, he was out of work and started baking at home.

They eventually decided to start a baking company, but not in LA. Rosenburg closed her acupuncture practice and they moved to the area in February 2021. Rosenburg said Rathner previously lived in Saratoga Springs for about a decade. “We knew we would be happy here,” she said.

Both of them are gluten-sensitive, said Rosenburg. However, sourdough isn’t gluten-free. As a medical professional, Rosenburg said our bodies are not designed to digest unfermented grains. To make their products, the sourdough is fermented for at least 24 hours. That’s why gluten-sensitive people are often able to eat sourdough products, said Rosenburg.

The owners have been baking out of the kitchen at 9 Miles East in Saratoga Springs and selling their products at farmers’ markets. “Having a year-round business in the winter is difficult,” said Rosenburg. They don’t have any retail options during the week and can’t wholesale their products.

Night Work Bread Co. uses all organic ingredients including whole-grain flour, eggs, and butter, said Rosenburg. There’s no dairy in their products except butter. Their products include sourdough breads, bagels, babka, cookies, cinnamon rolls, scones, and some seasonal additions.

They wanted to be a part of a walkable neighborhood and community, said Rosenburg. They are currently in the process of signing the lease on the new location, so they haven’t yet announced the exact address. Once they move in, they plan to expand their offerings by selling breakfast and lunch options such as coffee, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and sandwiches. They also hope to have events and sourdough classes in the space.

For their new shop, Rosenburg said they need to buy new equipment, including a $50,000 sourdough bread oven. To help raise some money to open, they created a Kickstarter. If you would like to donate, you can visit the Kickstarter website.