GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kitchen 216, a soul food restaurant, is soon opening up in Crossgates Commons Plaza at 161 Washington Avenue Ext. in Guilderland. The eatery is holding its grand opening on April 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Carry out service will be the only way to order food at the time of our grand opening,” said Kitchen 216 in a Facebook post. “Thank you for your continued support.”

Kitchen 216 was originally located at 216 Lark Street before moving to 85 Central Avenue in Albany. The owners closed that location in November 2021. Since then, the owners have been serving Kitchen 216 food out of QuitaB’s in the original Lark Street location, which they also own.

Kitchen 216 menu items include baked chicken, fried shrimp, grilled salmon and a choice of sides. You can view the full menu when it is released on the Kitchen 261 Facebook page.