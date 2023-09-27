ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Son of Egg, a Korean-American restaurant, has closed its Albany location until further notice. An employee at Son of Egg’s Rensselaer location confirmed the closure.

The building that houses Son of Egg at 418 Madison Avenue in Albany has some structural issues and is unsafe, said the employee. Owners Min Cho Ko and Justin Ko are working with the building’s owners to see what has to happen to reopen the restaurant.

The Kos opened Son of Egg in Albany during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They opened the Rensselaer location at 483 Broadway in 2022.

The Son of Egg menu includes the Son of Egg sandwich, chicken, bulgogi, and tofu sandwiches and bowls, fried kimchi, dumplings, and more. You can view the full menu on the Son of Egg website.

Although the Albany restaurant is currently closed, the Rensselaer location is still open. The owners do not yet have a time frame on when Son of Egg in Albany will be reopening.