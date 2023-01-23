ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Smoothie King, a national smoothie company with over 1,400 locations, is set to open 10 more stores in the Capital Region. The first of the 10 is set to open on Wednesday or Thursday at 3057 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.

Smoothie King opened its first Albany-area location in Clifton Park in October, According to Shawn Caric, the Vice President of Franchise Development for Smoothie King, the shop has been a huge success so far.

In the first three months, the Clifton Park location had a 89% customer satisfaction score, said Caric, and has had above average sales. “We’re super excited about the performance in Clifton Park,” said Caric.

With the success of Clifton Park, a different franchisee has signed on to open 10 more Smoothie Kings in the Capital Region over the next three years, starting with Saratoga Springs. A Queensbury location is also set to open in the next few months. Caric said the other eight locations have not been finalized yet.

Smoothie King also has stores in Kingston, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh. The franchisee that owns the Clifton Park location also owns those stores.

“I think Clifton Park actually sparked the interest of this other franchisee and he wasn’t going to let the rest of the DMA slip away,” said Caric.

Smoothie King serves fresh-blended smoothies and healthy retail products such as sports drinks, energy bars, snacks, vitamin supplements, herbs, minerals, and other sports nutrition products. The company opened its first store in 1973 and started as the first franchised smoothie bar in the United States in 1989.

The company’s smoothies come in different categories: Feel Energized Blends, Get Fit Blends, manage Weight Blends, Be Well Blends, Enjoy a Treat Blends, and Kids Blends. You can check out the full menu on the Smoothie King website.

“Especially over the past couple of years with the pandemic and whatnot, there’s been an increased focus on health and eating better as a society and we feel that we fill that niche very, very nicely,” said Caric.