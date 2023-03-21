COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Smith’s of Cohoes is reopening under new ownership. Rob Tario, who owns Ship’s Pub in Albany and co-owns the three Tipsy Moose locations and soon-to-open Tipsy Taco Cantina, has taken over the restaurant.

Smith’s first opened in 1937 and closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Capital Companies Developer Daniel bought the property in January 2022. He choose Tario over the other interested parties who responded to his request for proposal.

“Capital Companies bought this building because Smith’s is integral to the history and culture of downtown Cohoes,” said Oh. “I truly believe we found the right operator. Rob has the vision, passion and experience to carry the torch of Smith’s namesake, and bring it into the modern era in a tasteful way, while still respecting its past. We are very excited to see what he does.”

Renovations are currently underway to enhance the inside of Smith’s, which includes original wood and fixtures from the 19th century. The African mahogany bar, purchased from Tammany Hall in New York City, will seat about 20 people. The stone fireplace will also be operational.

“Dan brought me to Smith’s in December and I immediately fell in love with the space and the Prohibition vibe that is still alive here today,” said Tario. “It’s a privilege to be given the opportunity to contribute to the revitalization of Cohoes and to be part of this community and its history.”

Tario will also be introducing a new food and drink menu. Smith’s is located at 171 Remsen Street and is slated to open this summer with both dine-in and takeout options. The restaurant will open every day at 11:30 a.m.