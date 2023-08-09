SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Slick’s Restaurant & Tavern on South Ferry Street in Schenectady is reopening after being closed for almost a year. The restaurant is set to reopen on Tuesday, September 5 with the same owners.

Owners Michael and Barbara Naumoff originally closed the tavern on September 30, 2022 so they could retire after 48 years. However, it didn’t work out that way.

“We have our liquor license still valid. It’s a two-year liquor license,” Michael Naumoff told NEWS10. “We’ll stay till the end of September next year and that will be it.”

The Naumoffs tried over the last year to sell the business but were unsuccessful. While they’re open for the next year, they will continue to look for a buyer.

“Hopefully we can get it sold and they can take over the first of October next year and I’ll be a nice smooth transition,” said Naumoff.

Slick’s opened its doors in 1974. The restaurant is best known for its big sandwiches. Naumoff said the menu will be staying the same, with the prices raised slightly.

“Ever since we closed, my wife and I missed the place. We’ve missed the people. It’ll be nice to get that back even if it’s for only 13 months,” said Naumoff.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Slick’s is located at 127 South Ferry Street in the Stockade neighborhood.