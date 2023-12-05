GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sky Port Diner, located at 35 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville, is permanently closing its doors. The news was confirmed by an employee at the diner.

Sky Port Diner has been in business for over 60 years. The cash-only business is open for breakfast and lunch. The menu includes breakfast sandwiches, omelets, hot sandwiches, burgers, salads, and more.

The diner’s last day will be December 31, said the employee, and the building has been sold. The Sky Port Diner owners have not yet responded to NEWS10’s request for comment.