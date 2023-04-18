COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Simone’s Kitchen, a Mediterranean restaurant, is reopening its Coxsackie location. The restaurant closed in August 2021 due to a labor shortage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A scrappy little project started by a mother and son that has grown beyond its roots but has never (despite what some may think) forgotten where it came from,” said Simone’s Kitchen on its Facebook page. “We’re coming home and we can’t wait to show you everything we’ve done.”

In August 2022, Simone’s Kitchen opened its second location at 121 Jay Street in Schenectady. The restaurant serves Chicken Shawarma, Falafel and other Mezza bowls, warm plates, pita pockets and more. You can view the full menu on the Simone’s Kitchen website.

The Coxsackie location at 18 Hope Plaza originally opened in 2018. It is scheduled to reopen in the late spring. You can apply to work there on the Simone’s Kitchen website.