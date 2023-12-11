COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Day Line Oyster Bar + Kitchen, the newest restaurant from restaurateur Dominick Purnomo, is ready to open in Coxsackie. The restaurant will be officially opening on Friday, December 15.

Day Line features a raw oyster bar, as well as a variety of seafood dishes, burgers, vegetarian options, and more. The restaurant also has a full bar with specialty cocktails.

Day Line is located on the top floor of the James Newbury Hotel at 60 South River Street and has views of the Hudson River. During warmer weather, the restaurant will offer terrace dining with fire pits.

“When you’re on the water, you want to have seafood,” said Purnomo.

For the rest of 2023, the restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday at 4 p.m., with the last seating at 9 p.m. Starting on January 6, Day Line will be open for weekend brunch.

Purnomo also owns Patrick Henry’s in Coxsackie, as well as Yono’s and dp An American Brasserie in Albany. You can make a Day Line reservation on the Resy website.