The former Harbor House building at 1742 Route 9 in Clifton Park (photo: Sara Rizzo)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eddie F’s Eatery, a seafood restaurant in Saratoga Springs, is opening up a second location in Clifton Park. It’ll be at 1742 Route 9, which is the former Harbor House Fish Fry building.

According to an Eddie F’s Facebook post, the restaurant is planning for a February opening. The current restaurant at 119 Clinton Street in Saratoga Springs serves a variety of seafood including lobster rolls, shrimp, oysters, clams, scallops, and fish fries, as well as burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches.

Harbor House closed on November 11 after almost 50 years. Owner Jason McQuade said a little bit of everything contributed to the closure including the prices of seafood doubling, if not tripling in the past year.

Eddie F’s in Saratoga Springs is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday. You can view the menu on the Eddie F’s website.