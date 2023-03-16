SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carm’s Pizza, located at 140 Freemans Bridge Road in Scotia, is reopening its dining room. The dining room closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dining room will be reopening with limited hours on March 23 at 4:30 p.m., said a post on the Carm’s Facebook page. The pizzeria is currently hiring for extra staff to help out.

In June 2021, Carm’s celebrated 50 years in business. Tony Puglisi ran the business until recently when he retired. His grandson, Jimmy, has since taken over the pizzeria and decided to reopen the dining room, said Jimmy’s mother, Chrissie.

Although he is retired, Chrissie said Tony still helps out at Carm’s every day. In the summer of 2022, the restaurant went through some remodeling, including renovating the dining room and restrooms.

The pizzeria offers calzones, sandwiches, burgers, wings, soups, salads, and or course, pizza. You can view the full menu on the Carm’s website.