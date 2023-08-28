SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Leigh Baker started her small-batch bakery Scotia Sweets during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she’s planning on opening up a storefront to sell her baked goods from.

“Nothing is secured, but things are in the works,” said Baker. “I get asked often if a storefront is in the plans, and I’m happy to say ‘yes’ to that question.”

Baker is originally from Wisconsin and started the bakery in California before moving to the Capital Region with her boyfriend who is from the area. She’s the only employee and bakes everything in her at-home kitchen.

Each week, Baker does a “Weekly Drop” on social media which features new items able to be ordered. The baked goods listed on the Scotia Sweets website can also be ordered year-round. Baker sells different types of cookies, brownies, edible cookie dough, blondies, bars, and protein desserts.

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

Baked goods from Scotia Sweets (photo courtesy: Leigh Baker)

“The protein desserts have gained their own following, mainly the “Protein Doh” which is a play on cookie dough but is high protein and low sugar,” said Baker.

Since Scotia Sweets doesn’t have a storefront just yet, you can order baked goods and pick them up at a designated spot in the Scotia area. Baker’s goods can also be found on a weekly basis at:

Mohawk Taproom, 153 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia

DeMarco’s Route 7 Pizza, 1690 Duanesburg Road in Princetown

Lily’s Cafe, 181 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville

Legacy Fitness, 3637 Carman Road in Guilderland

Odyssey Nutrition, 772 Saratoga Road in Burnt Hills

Ultimate Nutrition, 644 Loudon Road in Latham

Incredible Nutrition, 99 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs

Untouchable Nutrition, 255 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

Baker hosts pop-ups and events with Scotia Sweets such as Cookies & Cocktails. Baker is also aligned with Takk House in Troy for weddings and Golden Garden Parties, a luxury picnic company.

“I owe my success to my recurring customers and other small businesses in the area,” said Baker. “I would have never thought business would be booming enough to leave my full-time job, but that’s become the reality, and I’m so grateful.”

You can view the “Weekly Drops” on the Scotia Sweets Facebook page, and the full menu on the bakery’s website. Her upcoming events and pop-ups are also posted to the Scotia Sweets Facebook page.