SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Geppetto’s Restaurant, an Italian eatery located at 120 Broad Street in Schuylerville, is closing. Owner Amelia Wistuk made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 30.

“I have put a lot of thought into this decision, and it is time for the next chapter in my life,” said the post. “We would like to thank our staff and our patrons for the past five years. I have learned a lot and am moving forward with many experiences and more importantly, many friends.”

Geppetto’s will be closing after dinner service on Sunday, April 2. The restaurant will be open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We invite everyone to come in for one last dinner with us this weekend, and be sure to check out our bar specials,” said the post.