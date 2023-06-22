SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Horses Lounge, a staple in Schenectady for almost 50 years, is closing its doors. Owner Christian Fritzen made the announcement in a Facebook post on June 21.

“The last few years have been physically and mentally draining for me,” read the post. “The time has come to focus on my health and mental well-being, along with my overall happiness.”

The Horses Lounge was opened in 1976 by Fritzen’s father, Fred, and his wife Gladys. After Gladys passed away in 2002, Fred continued running the business until health issues arose.

Fritzen moved back to Schenectady in 2014 to take care of his father and run The Horses Lounge. His father passed away in February 2021. Fritzen said his decision to close The Horses Lounge took months of careful consideration and sleepless nights.

The Horses Lounge will officially close on June 30. The leftover balance on the “Wall of Hope” gift card and meal donations will be turned into cash and donated to the City Mission of Schenectady, said Fritzen.

“I would like to thank all of our loyal customers and staff, both past and present, for making The Horses Lounge what it has become today,” said Fritzen. “They say all good things must come to an end. While we say goodbye for now, it is my hope it is not goodbye forever.”

The Horses Lounge is located at 912 McClellan Street. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight.