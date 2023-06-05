SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mexican Radio, a Mexican restaurant located at 325 State Street in Schenectady, has permanently closed its doors after nine years. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post on June 3.

“To our mucho appreciated fans, we are sorry to announce that Mexican Radio Schenectady is permanently closed. Muchissimas Gracias for the [love] and support these past nine years. It meant and will always mean the world to us,” read the post.

Owner Lori Selden said she decided to close the restaurant so she could retire. “At this point in our lives, we just want to relax,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon has been in this business for over 30 years when the original Mexican Radio opened in Manhattan in 1996. “The restaurant industry has changed dramatically over the past three decades,” said Sheldon.

In 2003, Mexican Radio opened its Hudson location and in 2014 it expanded to Schenectady. In 2019, the Hudson location closed. Selden told NEWS10 at the time that the restaurant closed over immigration and staffing issues. Mexican Radio’s Manhattan location also closed in 2017.