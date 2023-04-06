SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — La Gioia Italian Deli in Schenectady is officially reopening after closing for business about 10 months ago. The deli is set to reopen on Friday, April 7 at 9 a.m.

In June 2022, owners Anna DiCocco and Modesta DiCarlo closed the deli after 33 years. However, in August, Laura Marino, the daughter and niece of the previous owners, announced that she would be taking over and reopening the deli.

“I will take over the reigns of the hard work my mom and aunt have instilled with me,” said Marino in the August Facebook post. “I’ve realized how much I love being a part of the deli and all of you. My promise to all of you is simple, the traditional styles of pasta, meatballs, bracciole, sauce, sausage will remain a staple.”

La Gioia Italian Deli originally opened in 1989 when Marino was 11 years old. The eatery is located at 2003 Van Vranken Avenue in Schenectady.