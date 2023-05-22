SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation (DSIC) held the first-ever Downtown Schenectady Tater Trot on Saturday, May 20. Attendees sampled and voted on their favorite potato-based dish out of the 22 participating restaurants.

“Our extremely popular fall Wing Walk and winter Soup Stroll have become much-anticipated regional events, and it’s safe to say that the Tater Trot has taken its place as the king of spring,” said Jim Salengo, Executive Director of the DSIC. “We were thrilled with today’s turnout, as well as with the creativity on display by our many outstanding restaurants. We look forward to lots of Trots in the years ahead.”

By popular vote, first place went to Simone’s Kitchen with its Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus Plate. Second place went to Chez Nous with its Pulled Pork & Green Onion Potato Croquette and third place went to the SUNY Schenectady Food Truck with its Sweet Potato Beignet over Coconut and Yellow Jack Fruit Cream with Pistachio Dust.

Honorable mention went to Maria’s Café & Catering for its Poutine & Pulled Pork. The 2024 Schenectady Tater Trot is set for Saturday, May 18.