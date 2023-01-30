SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants.

Those who sampled at least 10 soups could vote on their favorite. By popular vote, Simone’s Kitchen was the 2023 “Soup Stroll Souperstar” champion with their Creamy Tomato & Sweet Harissa Soup.

A panel of judges also voted on their favorite soups:

• The 1st place “Golden Tureen” award went to Simone’s Kitchen for their Creamy Tomato & Sweet Harissa Soup

• The 2nd place “Silver Spoon” award went to The Nest Restaurant and Bar for their Smoked Chicken Sweet Potato Chowder

• The 3rd place “Bronze Ladle” award went to Centre Street Pub for their Buffalo Bills Chicken Wing Chowder

• The “Most Hearty” award went to Chez Nous for their Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

• The “Most Creative” award went to Katie O’Byrne’s for their Bangers & Mash Soup

• The “Best Presentation” award went to SUNY Schenectady Food Truck for their Tokyo Style Shoyu Ramen

The Schenectady Soup Stroll was organized by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation. Next year’s Soup Stroll is set for Saturday, January 27, 2024.