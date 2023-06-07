SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wagon Train BBQ, located at 671 Mariaville Road in Rotterdam, is reopening on Wednesday after a fire at the restaurant on Sunday. The fire contributed to thousands losing power in Schenectady and Rotterdam that morning.

According to the outage map at the time, more than 20,000 National Grid customers lost power. A National Grid spokesperson and Schenectady Fire Chief Don Mareno told NEWS10 the outage was caused by the fire at the Wagon Train BBQ between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., as well as a car that crashed into a power pole on Altamont Avenue.

Wagon Train BBQ was closed on Sunday due to the fire. With the restaurant normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, owner Richard Frederick posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the restaurant would be opening as scheduled on Wednesday.

“We have been cleared from The Code Enforcement and the Department Of Environmental Services to reopen on Wednesday, June 7,” said Frederick. “I want to thank emergency services, fire, and police departments for such a quick response to the scene. You all truly saved our building and our livelihood.”

Wagon Train BBQ serves burgers, BBQ ribs, hot dogs, steaks, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken, salads, and more. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s website. Wagon Train is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.