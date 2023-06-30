JONESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owners of the Manhattan Exchange in Schenectady have opened their second restaurant. The Exchange officially opened at 857 Main Street in Jonesville, a hamlet of Clifton Park, on June 29.

“With an abundance of patience and now a hungry appetite, we are happy to announce our little, bigger, brother restaurant will spread its wings this Thursday,” said Manhattan Exchange in a Facebook post. “It’s been a long, long road to this point, but man! Are we excited to reach this point!”

A menu has not yet been posted publicly online but includes Pesca di Mare, Shrimp Tacos, Calamari, and Chicken Caesar Salad. The Exchange is located in the former Main Street Grille building, which closed in 2019.

The kitchen at the Exchange is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the bar being open til midnight. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday.