SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Riccitello’s Restaurant is set to close after 55 years in Schenectady. Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 6.

“We sincerely want to thank all our customers who have supported us and stayed with us for so many years,” said the Riccitello’s. “We are so grateful for them and for the many lifelong friendships we have made.”

Riccitello’s Restaurant will have its last day of service on January 29. The restaurant is open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and is located at 1687 Foster Avenue.

“We want to thank our staff for all their years of service and hard work. To us they are not staff but a major part of our family. Without them we would have never made it this far. We will miss them and all of you,” said the owners.