SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Off The Hook Fish Fry, located at 1599 Union Street in Schenectady, has permanently closed. The owners made the announcement on the Off The Hook Facebook page on November 8.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported our business over the last 3.5 years,” said the owners. “It has been a fun and rewarding experience but we are on to new adventures.”

The restaurant’s last day was November 22. The owners said to be on the lookout for a new restaurant taking over the space.

A reason for the closure was not given. The owners did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.