SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Only a few days after The Nest 518 gave away $1,500 worth of chicken sandwiches, another Schenectady restaurant is doing the same. This time, they’re vegan chicken sandwiches.

Take Two Cafe, a vegan restaurant located at 433 State Street, is offering 100 free vegan chicken sandwiches. The giveaway starts at 10 a.m., is available in-store only, and is limited to one per customer while supplies last.

The sandwich is fried vegan chicken on a pretzel bun with mozzarella, truffle aioli, and tomato. You can view the full Take Two Cafe menu on the eatery’s website.

These small business chicken sandwich giveaways come after Jeff Buell, a Principal at Redburn Development, made a social media post about the Capital Region Chick-fil-A’s opening.

“I dream of a region in Albany where people do not celebrate the opening of a fast food chain but stand in line for the latest downtown restaurant where the team has hustled for years to perfect their product,” said Buell.