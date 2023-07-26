SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Nest 518, located at 512 State Street in Schenectady, is set to give away free chicken sandwiches on Thursday, July 27. This comes after Jeff Buell, a Principal at Redburn Development, made a social media post about the Capital Region Chick-fil-A’s opening.

“I dream of a region in Albany where people do not celebrate the opening of a fast food chain but stand in line for the latest downtown restaurant where the team has hustled for years to perfect their product,” said Buell.

Now, Buell is teaming up with The Nest 518 owners to give away $1,500 worth of Crave Chicken Sandwiches. That’s about 100 sandwiches.

“The first 100 are free to whoever wants to enjoy some real food, made by some local superstars that invest everything they have in the urban communities of our region,” said Buell.

The Crave Chicken Sandwich has fried chicken, pickles, lettuce, and spicy mayo on a brioche bun. You can view the full menu on The Nest 518 website.

The sandwiches are available to eat in or take out and are free until the money run outs. The Nest 518 is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.