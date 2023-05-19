SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cornells in Little Italy, located at 39 North Jay Street in Schenectady, offers a date night special each Thursday. Now, they’ve added something new: complimentary childcare.

Each Thursday, Cornells in Little Italy offers a six course, pre-fixe menu for two for $75. Seatings are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can view the date night menu on the Cornells Facebook page.

In case you can’t get a babysitter or don’t want to spend a lot of money on childcare for the night, Cornells in Little Italy will watch your children for you. While you enjoy date night, your children will be in a separate, supervised activity room, said the Cornells Facebook page.

Children’s meals will also be available for them at an additional cost. If your children feels uncomfortable for any reason, Cornells will let them visit your table until they are comfortable again.

To make a reservation, you can visit the Resy website. In your reservation notes, write in how many children you’ll be bringing and their ages. The restaurant asks that you don’t bring any children in diapers.