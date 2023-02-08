SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Puzzles Bakery & Café closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in 2023, owner Sara Mae Pratt has announced that she’s reopening with a new concept at 515 State Street in Schenectady.

Novel BIBLIO•BREW will be a coffee bar, eatery, and small bookstore. The cafe will be offering food, drinks, books, gifts, and other goods, as well as holding community events.

Puzzles opened in 2015 with the mission of providing employment opportunities for those with developmental disabilities. The cafe served freshly baked goods, sandwiches, soups, salads, and drinks.

“Changing up the Puzzles Bakery & Café name and concept has been a deeply emotional, challenging, and heartfelt process,” said Pratt. “We’re still incorporating many elements from Puzzles that I believe our former customers will recognize and appreciate – and making some exciting improvements along the way.”

Pratt said Novel BIBLIO•BREW will be opening in the next few weeks. The eatery is currently hiring. If you’re interested in a position, you can apply on the Novel website.