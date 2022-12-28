SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both Schenectady and Amsterdam are planning events involving soup in January. Amsterdam’s annual SoupFest is back for its fifth year and the Schenectady Soup Stroll is back for its seventh year.

Amsterdam’s SoupFest is set for January 14 from noon to 5 p.m. Attendees can visit participating restaurants around the city to taste soup samples for $1 each. Participants can then vote on their favorite soup. A trophy will be given for the “most unique” and “best soup in the city.”

A list of participating restaurants and entertainment schedule will be available the day of the event. So far, the City of Amsterdam Tourism Marketing & Recreation Facebook page has mentioned DomAdi’s Deli and Tuman’s Restaurant will be participating.

The Schenectady Soup Stroll will be happening on January 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can visit participating downtown restaurants to try soup samples for $1 each and then vote on their favorites. You can check the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation website for when they release the list of participating restaurants.