SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Ale Trail has rebranded as Schenectady Sips – Craft Beverage Trail. Discover Schenectady said it changed the name to include the county’s distilleries and meadery.

“We are excited to launch the new Schenectady Sips – Craft Beverage Trail and expand the offerings beyond award-winning craft beer to include cider, spirits, and mead as well,” said Todd Garofano, Executive Director for Discover Schenectady. “The newly launched Passport also offers a convenient and fun way to sample flights or specialty cocktails at participating trail members.”

Featured breweries, distilleries, and meadery

Back Barn Brewing Co.

Druthers Brewing Co.

Frog Alley Brewing Co.

Great Flats Brewing

Seven Points Brewery

Wolf Hollow Brewing Co.

Schenectady Distilling Co.

Murray’s Fools Distilling Co.

Helderberg Meadworks

“We opened our second location in Glenville this year and are very excited to be part of Schenectady Sips,” said Sarah and Randall Beach of Murray’s Fools Distilling Co. “This program is a great way for us to extend our reach and introduce our distillery to the area. We are confident that this collaboration among craft beverage producers will continue to be a meaningful boost to our industry and community.”

The new Schenectady Sips digital passports are available on the Discover Schenectady website. You can get a pass for all the participating businesses, only the breweries, or only the distilleries and meadery.