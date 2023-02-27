SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tavern at Diamond Mills at 25 South Partition Street in Saugerties has closed not just for renovations, but to rebrand. The restaurant will now be called BLACKBARN Hudson Valley.

According to the Diamond Mills Hotel & Tavern Facebook page, the tavern will be a sister restaurant to BLACKBARN in New York City and will have Executive Chef Marcos Castro. The restaurant will have a brand new American farm-to-table menu.

The restaurant is located within the Diamond Mills Hotel. It offers food, cocktails and views of Esopus Creek Falls.

BLACKBARN Hudson Valley is set to open in April. You can make reservations now on OpenTable or by calling (845) 247-0700.