SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new episode of “Kitchen Nightmares” aired on November 13 and it featured a cafe in Ulster County. Filming at Love Bites Cafe in Saugerties took place in June.

“Kitchen Nightmares” stars celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay as he visits restaurants around the country to try and help revive their business. The show first aired in the U.S. in 2007, with season 7 airing in 2014. “Kitchen Nightmares” was revived for season 8 in 2023.

The sixth episode of season 8 focuses on childhood sweethearts Chris and Tess, the owners of Love Bites, as they struggle separating their personal lives from the restaurant. Ramsay helps them with the stress of the restaurant, the food and menu, renovating the cafe, the work environment, and their relationship.

In June, Ramsay was spotted filming at Love Bites on Partition Street. At the time, Hudson Valley Film Commission Founder Laurent Rejto thought this may be a new Ramsay show as the crew was being very “hush hush” about the title, but it turned out to be the revival of “Kitchen Nightmares.”

Unfortunately, Love Bites Cafe closed shortly after filming so Chris and Tess could focus on their relationship. You can watch the full “Kitchen Nightmares” episode titled “Love Bites” on the FOX website or on Hulu.