SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sina Clark opened up Violet’s Bakery at 81 Partition Street in Saugerties in March 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, the bakery is closing at that location.

According to Clark, her lease is not being renewed and she hasn’t found a new space to move into. The bakery’s last day will be December 23 if she sells out of goods. If not, she’ll be open December 24 as well.

“I’m not giving up hope by any means,” Clark told NEWS10. “This is my dream to have my own business.”

Named after her daughter, Clark originally started as an at-home bakery, selling her products for wholesale and at farmer’s markets. She may start taking private orders and baking out of her home again until she finds a new location.

While she’s looking for a new space to open Violet’s Bakery, Clark said she’ll have to find a part-time job. Ideally, she wants the bakery to stay in Saugerties, but she’s open to different locations.

“The town and community of Saugerties has been so nice to me,” said Clark. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”