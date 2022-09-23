SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga’s Broadway Deli will be reopening on Saturday nights for “Deli After Dark.” Owner Daniel Chessare said this is to cater to people who work in the industry.

“By the time they get out of work, there aren’t many options. So now they can come in, grab a beer, grab a sandwich, play some free video games and relax after work,” said Chessare. He said that if you’re still working and can’t get away, the staff can deliver your food within walking distance of the deli.

Deli After Dark (photo credit: Daniel Chessare)

The deli is usually open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Starting September 24, the deli will reopen from 8 p.m. to midnight and have a special “Deli After Dark” menu.

The menu includes:

Club

Reuben

Brooklyn

Hot dogs

BLT

Egg and cheese (can add meat)

Hot roast beef

Hot pastrami

Cran-turkey

Chicken caesar salad

“We’re mainly looking to provide fresh made food for the late night crowd as opposed to just pizza and fast food,” said Chessare.