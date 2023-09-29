SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Wing Off is returning to restaurants around Saratoga County for 2023. The event is set for Saturday, October 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Saratoga Wing Off features wing samples, live music, and family-friendly activities at participating restaurants around Saratoga County. The wing samples will be sold for $2 each.

Attendees can then vote for their favorite wings for People’s Choice and Wildest Wing (most creative). You can vote on the Discover Saratoga website. The winner will be announced on social media and awards will be presented at Bailey’s Saratoga at 5:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to partner with Bailey’s Saratoga on this growing event,” said Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri. “Saratoga Wing Off is an exciting opportunity for local chefs and culinary teams to showcase their skills and compete for the best wings in town!”

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a part of the proceeds raised from this event will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Direct donations can also be made on the American Cancer Society’s website. Every $5 donation will be entered into a drawing to win prizes.

The participating restaurants so far include Bailey’s Saratoga, Bentley’s Tavern, Bookmaker’s Lounge, Brasseries Benelux, Parting Glass, Ribbon Cafe, and The Mill on Round Lake. You can visit the Discover Saratoga website to see more participants as the list is updated.