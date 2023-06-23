SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Public Library again has a coffee shop inside. This time, it’s run by the Friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.

Jennifer Allen, the Executive Director of the Friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library, said there were a few different retailers running the cafe in the space before. With the previous coffee shop closing before the COVID-19 pandemic, the library was left without a place for patrons to get food and drinks.

The coffee shop officially opened the week of June 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. These hours only applied to that week, as Allen said they will eventually expand the hours to be open later in the day and on weekends.

Now that the Friends are running the coffee shop, all the profits go back to support the library. “We help fund various programs, assist with staff development opportunities, and help with some facility upgrades,” said Allen. “Over the years, the Friends has helped fund various projects such as the outreach van, air purifiers, a 3D printer, Summer Reads and Saratoga Reads programs, and so much more.”

The coffee shop is located on the main floor of the library. The menu currently includes coffee, tea, hot cocoa, water, lemonade, juice, soda, chips, pretzels, fruit snacks, beef jerky, and cookies and muffins from the Bread Basket Bakery. Allen said they will expand the menu as they grow.

The coffee shop is set to have its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on July 12. “We also want to thank the Library and the community for their support,” said Allen. “We are very honored to be able to offer library patrons and community members a place inside the library to grab a quick cup of coffee and snack.”