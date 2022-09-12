SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flatbread Social, located on Henry Street in Saratoga Springs, has closed its doors after almost four years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share the news that we’ve decided to close Flatbread Social,” read the Facebook post. “As many of you know, it’s been a challenging year for us and we feel this is the best decision.”

On New Year’s Eve 2021, Flatbread Social celebrated its third anniversary. The owners also own Henry Street Taproom, which is located next door.

“We are so grateful to you, our customers, for the support over the years,” said the owners. “It was a pleasure getting to know you, your families, your kids… we has a blast! You were all great and we’re forever grateful for your support. Truly.”